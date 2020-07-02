People shun ‘useless’, ‘suffocating’ face mask

Srinagar: With the gradual lifting of restrictions related to Covid-19 pandemic, people have also started lowering their guard. The first precaution dispensed with has been the face covering mask. Though required to be worn in public, people have shunned it as they find it “suffocating” during these hot summer days.

Most people on the streets seem not bothered about the safety provided by the mask against the coronavirus. They say they can’t be following all the precautions forever, and what difference does it make when infections are rising despite all the mask wearing.

It seems that the people have begun to take the virus lightly, and have become less concerned over a period of time. They feel that the wearing of masks has not yielded anything beneficial, as the virus continues to find its victims.

People roam about freely in markets, and assemble in groups without any social distancing. This all stems from the notion that masks are of no use.

Lateef Ahmad, who owns a vegetable shop in Srinagar, said he has stopped wearing a face mask because the customers who visit him don’t wear one either. “I have noticed that 90% of the customers are without any mask,” he said.

He further questioned, “What’s the purpose of wearing masks when you’ll be an odd one? The people have discarded the concept of wearing masks. It is evident everywhere.”

Imran Ahmad, a government employee, had to go through an unusual experience while wearing a mask. He narrated, “I was asked by my colleagues to put down the mask while working at my office. I was even forced to do so, given the way I stood out in office.”

Wasiq Ahmad, a young man working with an NGO, said that people have become complacent. “It looks like the people have forgotten about the existence of the virus. At this time, there should be utmost adherence to the precautionary measures,” he said.

Sajad Ahmad, aged 36, feels suffocation when wearing a mask. He prefers to keep the mask in his pocket. “I’m not able to wear the mask constantly, as it leads to suffocation during these hot and long summer days. I can’t bear the mask on my face, as these triple layered masks bring out sweat within no time,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print