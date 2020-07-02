2 more COVID-19 deaths at SMHS Hospital, J&K toll 111

Srinagar: Two more patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 have died at SMHS hospital late last night taking the total number of deaths due to the virus in the J&K to 111.

The deceased- 73-year-old lady from Firdous Abad Batamallo and 75-year-old man from Budgam died a few hours after they were admitted at the hospital, MS, Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS said.

Both the patients, he said, had underlying ailments including Hypertension, Pneumonia and COPD.

Earlier, two patients including a 55-year-old male from Hatipora Kulgam and 65-year-old male from Sopore Baramulla who were tested positive for COVID-19, died at SKIMS.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in J&K has reached to 111 including 98 from Kashmir division and 13 from Jammu division. (KNO)

