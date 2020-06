Srinagar: A 25-year-old youth from Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district allegedly hanged himself to death on Tuesday at a maternity hospital in Bemina area of Srinagar.

The deceased has been identified as Altaf Ahmad Gujjar, son of Bashir Ahmad Gujjar of Aripal area of Tral with officials saying he hanged himself to death on the second floor of newly constructed maternity Hospital at Bemina Srinagar.

Police has recovered the body and has started investigation in this regard. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print