COVID-19 toll touches 100 in J&K as two more die in Kashmir

Srinagar: Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Kashmir taking the J&K toll to 100.

A 65-year-old woman from Baghat Barzulla area of Srinagar who was hypertensive, diabetic and also had other ailments passed away at CD Hospital even as she also tested COVID-19 positive.

Another elderly, 65-year-old man from Srinagar’s Qamarwari area, who passed away this morning at SMHS Hospital, too has turned out to be COVID-19 positive with officials saying his swab tested positive for the disease at CD Hospital laboratory this afternoon. The deceased was also suffering from Pneumonia as per officials.

J&K has reported 4 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday so far- 3 in Kashmir and 1 from Jammu’s Kathua district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print