Tihar Jail prisoner stabbed to death by inmate

New Delhi: A prisoner was stabbed to death by another inmate inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Monday suspectedly because of an old enmity, an official said.

Mohammad Mehtab, 27, was stabbed multiple times, including on his stomach and neck, by a sharp metal object allegedly by Zakir, 21, at central jail 8/9 around 6 am.

Zakir was recently shifted to jail 8/9 from jail 5, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.

The wounds on Mehtab’s neck were deeper and he was given first-aid in jail dispensary. He was then taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead, the DG said.

The reason behind the attack seems to be old, personal enmity, Goel said.

A murder case has been registered at Hari Nagar police station against Zakir.

Inquest proceedings are being conducted by the metropolitan magistrate, the DG said.

Mehtab was an accused in a rape case in Ambedkar Nagar in 2014 and was in jail since then. Zakir, a murder accused from Jaitpur, has been in jail since 2018.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print