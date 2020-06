Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Runipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning.

The encounter followed a cordon-and-search-operation in the area by Police, Army’s 19 RR and CRPF.

In the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed and their identity is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

The killing of three militants has taken the toll to 116 this year so far including 6 operational commanders. (GNS)

