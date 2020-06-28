Maharashtra: 50 prisoners at Akola jail test COVID-19 positive

Akola: Fifty prisoners of the Akola

district jail and 28 other people here in Maharashtra tested

positive for coronavirus on Sunday, health authorities said.

The district jail currently has nearly 300 prisoners,

a jail official said, adding that the facility has not taken

in any new prisoner in the recent past.

On Sunday morning, reports of 78 people, including 50

male prisoners of the district jail, came out positive, an

official from the Government Medical College and Hospital here

said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in

the district has gone up to 1,498, he said.

Earlier on June 24, 18 prisoners of the district jail

tested positive for coronavirus.

The district has so far reported 76 deaths due to the

viral infection.

As of now, there are 378 active cases, while over

1,000 patients have been discharged after recovery, the

official said.

