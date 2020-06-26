Pulwama gunfight: Another militant killed, toll 2

Pulwama: A second militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight that broke out between militants and government forces in Chewa Ullar area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

The gunfight erupted last night after government forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

While police confirmed the killing of an unidentified militant in the gunfight, an official said that two militants had been killed in the exchange of fire still going on. .

This is 12th encounter in south Kashmir in month of June in which so far 32 militants have been Killed.

Meanwhile internet services have been snapped in entire Police District Awantipora.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print