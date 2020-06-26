J&K reports 3 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 91

Of 127 new coronavirus cases, 10 are CRPF personnel, one employee at DC office Shopian

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three more Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, raising the death toll due to novel coronavirus in the region to 91. As per officials, a 75-year-old man from Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar, a 57-year-old man from Poonch district, and an elderly woman from Budgam district are the latest cases reported. The man from Mehjoor Nagar died three days ago but his test reports came positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The Budgam woman died on Thursday evening at SKIMS Soura after remaining admitted to the hospital for more than three weeks. She had co-morbidities like hypertension and chronic kidney disease, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Farooq A Jan, said.

Dr Jan further informed that the patient died at about 5:20 pm from cardiopulmonary arrest. She had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 14.

The septuagenarian whose test results came positive on Thursday had died at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on June 22, said Medical Superintendent Dr Nazir Choudhary.

As per doctors at SMHS, the family of the deceased had taken his body forcibly and buried it by themselves. His swab sample, which was taken on the day he was admitted, have now tested positive.

The resident of Poonch died Wednesday evening at GMC Jammu. He had underlying ailments including acute renal failure. He was referred from Samba to GMC Jammu on June 19 and died there due to complications.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh, said the patient was diabetic and also suffering from acute renal failure.

So far, 91 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K, 11 from Jammu and 80 from the Valley. Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla (14), Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), 7 each in Jammu and Budgam, 6 in Anantnag, 5 in Kupwara, 4 in Pulwama, and one death each in Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Meanwhile, 127 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in J&K since Wednesday evening, including 13 from Jammu division and 113 from Kashmir division. Officials said the highest number (35) of positive cases were detected in Kulgam district, followed by Srinagar with 33 cases, Baramulla (15), Shopian (12), Kupwara (9), Ganderbal (6) and Jammu (4).

Officials said 149 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, including 39 from Jammu and 110 from Kashmir, since Wednesday evening.

Among the new coronavirus cases, 71 were detected at SKIMS Soura out of 2,059 samples tested at the hospital’s virology lab while 19 new Covid-19 cases were detected at SKIMS Bemina out of 516 samples tested there.

Of the new cases, 10 are CRPF personnel while one is an employee at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Shopian.

