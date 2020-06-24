Search begins in Lolab forests after exchange of fire

Baramulla: Following a brief exchange of gunfire, government forces including army, CRPF and police launched a joint search operation in the woods of Lolab in frontier district Kupwara on Tuesday morning.

Official sources in the police said that after receiving intelligence inputs of the presence of a group of militants in woods of Lolab valley in Kupwara, a search operation was launched by the forces. When the forces reached near the suspected area, a brief exchange of gunfire took place, after which the militants ran towards a dense forest area.

Sources said reinforcements were rushed to the area to help in the search for militants

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara AS Dinkar told Kashmir Reader that the search operation is continuing in the area.

“After initial exchange of gunfire, search operation is underway,” the SSP told Kashmir Reader.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print