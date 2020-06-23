CBSE likely to inform SC today about its decision on pending board exams

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to inform the Supreme Court on Tuesday about its decision on conducting the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

The board last week told the court it will “very shortly” take a decision, after a plea by a group of parents sought quashing of the notification for conducting the remaining class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15 and demanded that the students be awarded marks based on an internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams.

A similar request has been made by the Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha governments to the HRD Ministry.

“The decision will be informed to the court on Tuesday and an official notification will accordingly be issued as per directions of the top court,” a senior CBSE official said.

The parents have said in the plea that students could be exposed to Covid-19 infection if they appear for exams amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

They have cited that the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class 10 and 12 for its around 250 schools situated abroad and the board has decided to award marks on the basis of either practical exams or an internal assessment because of the pandemic.

The CBSE has decided the fresh schedule of board exams from July 1-15 to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations. While engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.

“A decision about the two exams will also be taken in accordance with the decision on board exams,” the official said.

The CICSE board has already announced that class 10 and 12 students can choose to not appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment.

The board had submitted the proposal before the Bombay High Court last week in response to a petition filed by a parent seeking directions to the authorities to cancel exams in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print