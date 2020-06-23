2 militants, CRPF man killed in Pulwama gunfight

Pulwama: Two unidentified militants and a CRPF personnel were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Bandzoo area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on early Tuesday morning.
The gunfight, which started around dawn followed a cordon and search operation by Police, army’s 55 RR and CRPF earlier.
Police confirmed on Twitter the killing of two militants and a CRPF man.
The identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained, police said.
Today’s is the 11th encounter in south Kashmir in June so far.
