Major infrastructure projects approved for Srinagar during BoD meeting of Smart City

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Smart City Ltd convened it’s 5th meeting of Board of Directors which reviewed the progress made on various projects under equity and convergence, and also approved a host of new projects with focus on public infrastructure and services.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir P K Pole in his capacity as Chairman of the board presided over the meeting while proposals for new projects were presented by Chief Executive Officer SSCL (Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. The Directors who participated in the meeting included Vice-Chairman SDA Vikas Kundal, Director Tourism Nissar Ahmed Wani, Vice-Chairman SMRDA, CEO MRTC and Director SBM, GoI. Special invitees included Chief Engineer PWD Sami Arif Yasvi, SSP Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal.

CEO SSCL (DC Srinagar) briefed the board about new projects started, the working on which has been resumed post-lockdown which included city-wide fire-service infrastructure including fire hydrants, new stations, control room and fire tenders; road re-development works in city, pedestrian pathways and lighting along Dal Lake and Jhelum, parking spaces, beautification, cycle track (utility shifting), disaster shelters, heritage markets, Variable Message Display , Smart Health Centres, Smart Class rooms,

The Board of Directors approved several new projects based on the proposals presented by CEO SSCL and DPRs formulated which include establishment of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for public services delivery at HMT, Emergency Operations Centre including city wide CCTV surveillance system, Smart Power Metering, Smart Water metering, Smart Street Vendor Market Zone near flyover at Jahangir Chowk, MA Road re-development, several drainage projects, Real Time Water and Air Quality monitoring system and display, Noise Pollution monitoring system, Smart Street lighting, Bio-toilets at major nodes, installation and commissioning of Reverse vending machines; and electric buses procurement. The board also approved several projects initiated by SSCL including beautification of RBJC flyover and road-redevelopment in city through PWD.

The BoD also approved the proposal for engagement of consultants for Public Private Partnership projects, Multi-Service Underground Ducting in city, and Smart Water metering through Jal Shakti Department. The CEO also informed about record achievement in updation of Jambandis, digitization of land records and ongoing work on 10 Model Revenue offices aimed at enhancement of citizen experience in service delivery. The board further approved development of Community Engagement and Grievance Management System

Chairman BoD and Divisional Commissioner emphasised on the focused area-based development and development of key infrastructure through concerted efforts for better citizen experience and tangible development. He directed for finalising of revenue model of SSCL through assets created, debt policy, and strict evaluation of DPRs submitted by the departments . He also directed for Heads of departments to play active role for convergence projects and called for regular interactions for coordination.

The meeting also discussed and approved several proposals related to Junction improvement, roads re-development, and others related to essential infrastructure.

