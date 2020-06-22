Gunfight rages in Anantnag forests

Anantnag: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in the forests of Verinag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

The gunfight followed a cordon and search operation by a joint team of Police, army’s 2 Paras and CRPF on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, an official said.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them triggering a gunfight.

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area. (KNO)

