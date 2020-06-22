Army man killed in cross LoC firing in Rajouri

Rajouri: An Army man was killed in cross LoC gunfire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday morning.

Official sources said that on Monday morning at around 5 AM, Pakistan Army resorted to “unprovoked firing” in Kalal area of Nowshera sector and fired heavy mortar shelling and small arms.

They said the firing and shelling by Pakistan Army was retaliated “befittingly by Indian Army, resulting in a fierce exchange of both gunfire and mortar shelling between the two sides”.

However an Army man was killed in the gunfire, offcials said. (KNO)

