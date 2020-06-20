Srinagar woman dies of COVID-19 at CD Hospital, J&K tally 78

Srinagar: A middle-aged woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive and also had multiple comorbidities died at Srinagar’s CD Hospital taking J&K disease toll to 78.

The deceased, a resident of Srinagar’s Safa Kadal area aged 55, died at the hospital this morning, MS of the hospital, Dr Saleem Tak told Kashmir Reader adding the patient was suffering from comorbidities including Diabetes and a heart ailment.

She was referred to CD Hospital from SMHS Hospital where she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman is the second to die on Saturday of COVID-19. Earlier, a woman from Pulwama succumbed to the disease at SKIMS Soura.

