Pak may give impetus to violence in Kashmir: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police Chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more militants and also “give impetus to violence” in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the standoff between the armies of India and China in Ladakh.

Singh was chairing a high-level meeting of officers to review the security scenario in J&K particularly on the borders.

“Cross border infiltration attempts are being made continuously from Pakistan even during the pandemic and we have to be extra alert to thwart such attempts,” he said.

He claimed there were “over 300 militants at launching pads along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir ready to infiltrate into the union territory to increase the pitch of violence in the Valley, according to reports”.

“In view of the Ladakh standoff, Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in Kashmir Valley and elsewhere”, Singh said.

He said the border alongside Pakistan needs “extra attention in view of the Ladakh developments”.

The DGP said there were reports that militant outfits in Pakistan — Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others “are joining hands to create mischief in Jammu and Kashmir”.

He also said there were greater challenges of infiltration for which they had to be prepared in the changed environment. He directed the officers to take care of the vital installations and also review minority guards.

Singh also said the security presence on the highway grid has been increased by putting in service mobile patrols and the number of nakas has also been increased.

He said personnel of police, central paramilitary forces and Army were continuing with successful operations in counter insurgency grid and on the borders.

“The Indian Army is taking steps to recalibrate its counter-infiltration grid and counter-insurgency strategies to check the intrusion,” he had said.

—PTI

