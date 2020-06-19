J&K COVID-19 toll 73 as Srinagar elderly dies at SKIMS

Srinagar: The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 73 after an elderly Srinagar resident succumbed to the disease at SKIMS, Soura.

The 79-year-old man hailing from Nowshera, Srinagar who had tested Covid-19 positive died on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at infectious disease block of SKIMS Soura, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader.

Dr Jan said that the patient was admitted to the premier institute on June 8 with comorbidities including Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, Hypothyroidism and bilateral chest infiltrate.

He said the patient had history of travel to Saudi Arabia and contact with a COVID-19 positive patient as well.

The body of the deceased has been kept in hospital mortuary till the legal formalities and COVID-19 protocol is followed, the MS said.

