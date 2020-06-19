Army porter injured in landmine blast in Uri

Baramulla: An army porter was injured in a landmine blast along the LOC in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

The injured army porter has been identified as Bashir Ahmad son of Noor-ud-Din Jeendar of Charunda village.

Officials said he received injuries in his foot due to the blast at Raino post of Hajipeer sector on Friday morning when he was headed to a nearby army post along with fellow porters .

The injured was later shifted to hospital where he is said to be stable, officials added.

