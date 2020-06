Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight with government forces in Bandpawa area of Imam Sahib in Shopian district on Thursday.

Police confirmed killing of a militant on its official Twitter handle.

A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Bandpawa, Imam Sahib area after which the gunfight started.

This is the second gunfight in a day.

