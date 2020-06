Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday committed suicide in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Identified as ASI Moti Ram of 178 Batallion, the trooper was deployed on convoy duty at DIG range Awantipora.

PRO CRPF, Junaid Khan confirmed the incident saying they were investigating under what circumstances the trooper had killed self. (KNO)

