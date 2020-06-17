Missing Srinagar trekker’s relatives stage protest, appeal authorities to trace him

Srinagar: The family and relatives of a missing Srinagar trekker on Wednesday staged a protest appealing authorities to help them in tracing him out.

Hilal Ahmad Dar, a 27-year old hailing from Housing Colony Bemina, who went on trekking along with five of his friends in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, is missing since Sunday.

Scores of family members and relatives of Hilal assembled at Srinagar’s press enclave here asking authorities to help them in tracing their beloved.

The relatives wondered how their beloved could be missing when all his friends had returned from the trek.

They appealed the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary to personally intervene into the matter and help them in tracing their beloved. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print