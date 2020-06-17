J&K govt amends recruitment rules under SRO 202

JAMMU: Meeting the long pending demand of its employees recruited under the Jammu & Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015, (SRO 202), the government today amended it by issuing Jammu & Kashmir Special Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2020.

These rules have been issued by the order of the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of J&K.

The rules 8, 9 and 10 of the earlier order have been amended by virtue of which the probation, fixed pay and allowances of the existing employees working under these rules has been granted only after the expiry of two years instead of five years mentioned earlier.

Moreover, the newly inserted rule 13 of the amended rules specify that employees who have had more than two years of service will also get the notional benefit up to 30.6.2020 and monetary benefit with effect from 1.7.2020. Those employees who would complete their probation after 1.7.2020 as per the amendments made by the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2020, shall be entitled to monetary benefit from the date of completion of their probation period.

The amendment further envisages that no future recruitments shall be made under these rules as government has already notified the Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (condition of service, pay and allowances) and fixation of tenure rules, 2020 for future recruitments.

