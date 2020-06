Manzoor ul Hassan

Srinagar: Kashmir reported a fresh Covid-19 death on Wednesday after a 65-year-old man, the resident of Feripora Shopian, died at SKIMS Soura following the complications due to the infectious disease, officials said.

They said the patient was admitted to SKIMS on June 15 with Covid-19 and acute exacerbration of COPD.

“He breathed his last at around 4.15 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest said Dr Farooq A Jan, the medical superintendent