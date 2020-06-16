Youth killed, another injured in Hyderpora mishap

Srinager: A- 20-year old youth was killed while another was critically injured after a tipper met an accident at Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year old Yaseen Ahmad Khan, son of Farooq Ahmad Khan of Suderkoot in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a tipper bearing registration number JK05B-5457 met with an accident at Hyderpora, resulting in onspot death of the youth. The mishap also left another youth wounded, they said.

While the body of the deceased was handed over to his family, the injured youth identified as Waris Ahmad Najar, son of Muhammad Sadiq Najar of Suderkoot Bala was removed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar where his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Police said that it has lodged a case in this regard and has started investigation.(KNO)

