20 army soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley

New Delhi: At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides, said government sources and media report.

Media reports said that 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the fierce clash at Galwan Valley last night that continued for several hours.

The fatalities, the highest in decades, may go up further, PTI reported.

The sources said the Chinese side also suffered “proportionate casualties” but chose not to speculate on the numbers.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about last night’s clash as well the overall situation in eastern Ladakh after he held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

According to a senior military officer, it is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Military sources said the two armies held major general-level talks at the site of the clash.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the Army said in a brief statement.

“Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” it said. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print