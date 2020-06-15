Indo-Pak forces exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri

Baramulla: The troops of India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire and mortar shelling along line of control (LoC) in Uri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday morning.

Official sources said that troops exchanged gunfire and mortar in the morning. However, there was no report of loss of life or injury.

Local residents of Silikote village said that many families were living in relief camp in Uri from Friday and fresh firing and shelling increased their worries.

A female was killed, another injured and several residential houses were partially damaged in Uri on Friday when both the troops exchanged heavy shelling against each other.

