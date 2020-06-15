Bury differences, join hands to battle COVID-19 in Delhi: Shah tells all-party meet

New Delhi, Jun 15 All political parties in Delhi should forget their differences and join hands in the COVID-19 battle of the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday after chairing an all-party meet.

Leaders of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the BSP attended the meeting.

Shah appealed to the four parties to ask their workers to help in ensuring the ground implementation of the Delhi government’s coronavirus guidelines.

These steps will enhance public trust and the COVID-19 situation in Delhi will improve soon, Shah said.

All parties should forget their political differences and work together for the people of Delhi, he said after the meeting.

We will have to increase COVID-19 testing in Delhi by adopting new solutions, the home minister said.

The meeting was held in the wake of a spurt in novel coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Shah also apprised the leaders of the steps taken to check the coronavirus pandemic and sought their views on the issue, a home ministry official said.

The deadly virus has infected over 41,000 in the national capital so far and claimed more than 1,300 lives.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print