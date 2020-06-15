79 CRPF men, 2 pregnant women among 183 COVID-19 cases detected today, J&K tally 5224

Srinagar: Seventy-nine CRPF personnel and two pregnant women were among 183 fresh cases of novel coronavirus reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The cases, which also include an army man and a J&K Police and two shopkeepers, take the overall tally of the Covid-19 patients in J&K to 5224.

While 126 cases were confirmed at viral diagnostic laboratory at SKIMS Soura, 57 cases were reported from various other laboratories, officials said.

Among the 57 cases detected at SKIMS, 14 were reported from Srinagar followed by eight from Pulwama, seven from Udhampur, six from Samba, four from Ramban, three from Reasi, two each in Kulgam, Budgam and Kupwara while one case each has been reported from Ganderbal, Kathua and Kishtwar.

Sourcessaid that 14 cases were confirmed at the CD hospital’s diagnostic laboratory and included a 31-year old soldier from 42 Rashtriya Rifles stationed at Tral, a 40-year-old policeman from Awantipora police station, two pregnant women—both aged 32-year-old besides as many shopkeepers—45-year-old female from Duderhama Ganderbal and a 50-year-old male from Drabgam Pulwama.

Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, Dr. G H Yatoosaid that out of the samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 126 returned positive for the virus.

Among them are 79 personnel from CRPF Battalions-19 from Shopian, 14 from Kupwara, six from Baramulla, three from Bandipora and one each from Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam and Kupwara, as per Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura. (GNS)

