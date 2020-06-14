Militants escape after exchange of fire in Shopian village

Shopian: Militants escaped after exchange of fire at Maldair village of Shopian district on Saturday.

The incident occurred some 13 kilometers away from the district headquarters of Shopian and three kilometers away from Sugoo gunfight site where five militants were killed three days ago.

An exchange of gunfire, according to police sources, took place at around 10:30 am when a joint team of forces were laying cordon and search operation in village orchards.

An auto driver identified as Irfan Ahmad Lone, 23, was injured when a forces vehicle collided with his auto resulting in heavy damages to auto. He, according to family sources, was removed to hospital where from he was discharged after treatments.

Locals in the area said that intense searches were carried out in area for almost eight hours, however, militants are believed to have escaped from the area. According to locals after the exchange of fire, youth hit the streets and threw forces with stones who retaliated with tear smoke shells and stunt grenades to disperse them. However, there were no injuries reported from either side.

Forces withdrew from the area around 6 pm.

