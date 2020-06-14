Blacksmith killed, 3 others injured in Awantipora gas cylinder blast

Bilal Habib

Srinagar: A blacksmith died while three others received injuries after a gas cylinder blasted at a workshop they were working at in Ghat-Tokuna Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Mohammad Ismail Wani son of Abdul Salam resident of Gath Tokina.

Reports said the workers were working at the workshop when the cylinder attached with a welding machine bladyed resulting into splinter injuries to them.

While Wani died on the spot, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, reports said.

