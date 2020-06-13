Monthly pension from social welfare dept goes missing in Covid lockdown

Srinagar: Economically weaker sections of society have not received their monthly cash assistance from the social welfare department since the Covid lockdown began three months ago.

Apart from beneficiaries registered with Jammu and Kashmir Bank, those who are registered with other banks, especially grameen banks, have not had the monthly assistance credited in their accounts for the past three months.

Abdul Aziz, resident of Kani Mohalla, told Kashmir Reader that he was receiving monthly assistance under old-age pension scheme but for the past three months he has not received a single rupee.

He said that his bank account for the scheme is registered with Ellaquai Dehati Bank.

Rehat Begum, who was receiving monthly assistance under the window pension scheme, said she has not received it since March.

“My medical expenses depend on this assistance. Last month I had to skip my medicines as I was running short of money,” she said.

Ashraf Akhoon, district social welfare officer in Srinagar, acknowledged that many complaints regarding this issue are being received at the department. “We are working on it,” he told Kashmir Reader.

He added that beneficiaries facing this problem should contact their tehsil official.

The social welfare department provides financial assistance through different schemes like pension for the elderly, widows, physically challenged, etc. Beneficiaries get monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 which is directly credited into their bank account.

The social welfare department runs its pension schemes under two categories: integrated social security scheme (ISSS) and national social assistance programme (NSAP).

