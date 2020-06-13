Don’t stop interstate buses, trucks during night curfew: MHA to states

New Delhi: The Home Ministry wrote to different states and Union Territories on Friday to clarify its order on implementation of night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am and advised against restricting the movement of buses, trucks carrying goods, and other essential services.

“I would like to clarify that the purpose of restricting the movement of individuals, except for essential services, between 9 pm and 5 am (during lockdown 5.0) is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing.

“The restriction does not apply to instances of loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and National Highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains, and flights,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in his communique.

The relaxations in night curfew have been extended for a couple of hours more during the lockdown 5.0, which would continue till June 30.

—PTI

