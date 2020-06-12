Woman becomes fresh victim, Covid toll climbs to 52

J&K reports 67 new Coronavirus cases

Srinagar: Kashmir reported one more Covid-19 related death on Thursday after a cancer patient died at SKIMS Soura taking the total death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 52, officials said.

They said a 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district who was undergoing treatment for Colon Cancer at SKIMS Soura died on Thursday morning after her condition deteriorated following the complications due to novel Coronavirus.

Medical Superintendent at SKIMS Dr Farooq A Jan said the elderly patient breathed her last around 9:10 am on Thursday after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest.

“She was admitted to SKIMS on June 7 as a case of acute calcular cholecystitis with hepatic flexural growth, a kind of colon cancer,” he said.

Her swab sample was taken on the same day which came as Covid-19 positive following which patient was shifted to the infectious disease ward the next day.

Meanwhile, 67 new Covid-19 positive cases have been tested positive in J&K since yesterday including 24 from Jammu Division and 43 from Kashmir Division.

As per the official bulletin, 149 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 30 from Jammu and 119 from Kashmir Division.

Among the new coronavirus cases 23 were detected at SKIMS Soura while eight patients tested positive at SKIMS Bemina.

“We have tested 1,816 samples today of which 23 tested positive while the remaining were found negative,” said Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan.

Officials said the highest number (13) of positive cases were detected in Anantnag followed by Jammu with 11 cases, Pulwama (9), Srinagar (8), Poonch (6), Bandipora (4).

“Three districts Budgam, Udhampur and Doda reported three cases each while two cases each were reported from Kulgam and Baramulla districts,” they said adding that Kupwara, Ganderbal and Rajouri found one case each.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print