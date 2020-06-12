Dist admin Srinagar notifies schedule for reopening businesses from Saturday

Srinagar: The district administration Srinagar Friday announced the re-opening of businesses in the district from Saturday as per a devised schedule and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, in view of multifarious dimensions involved, suggestions and recommendations were obtained from SKIMS Srinagar, Govt Medical College Srinagar, SKIMS Medical College Bemina and Directorate of Health Services Kashmir , and sector- specific SOPs have been devised taking into account such recommendations and standard protocols notified by the competent authority.

The district administration Srinagar has allowed full day operations on week days of bookshops, stationery, chemists, medical products, Grocery. Fruits, Vegetables, Milk and Milk products, Meat/Poultry, Farming products-Agri/Horti/Sericulture etc, repair workshops, e-Commerce and courier, hotels restaurants for home-delivery/take-away, bakery, and other essential products as recommended by the J&K government in view of the Unlock-1 announced by the government of India.

The order further said that on Monday, Wednesday and Friday Pm readymade garments, cloth shop, cosmetics, footwear electronics and electric material, jewellery, tailors/designers/boutiques, can reopen from 11 am till 5:30 pm.

Similarly, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 am to 5:30 pm, Handicrafts, Handloom, Hardware, Building material, Furniture, Furnishing, Automobiles, Services stations, Saloons Beauty Parlours will reopen, it said adding that SOPs issued by the J&K government for hotels and restaurants, shopping malls and Salons/Barbershops etc shall be strictly followed.

Further, concerned market association shall be responsible for observance of all SOPs, the order reads, adding that wearing mask and physical distancing shall be mandatory.

It said that shopping Malls shall prominently display roster for 50% shops to be opened on alternate days as prescribed in SEC notification.

The order said that that night restrictions / Curfew between 8PM to 5AM as notified vide order dated May 19 shall continue to be in place and only essential services shall be allowed during the period.

As far the public transport, the order reads that three wheelers with 2 Passengers have been allowed under SEC guidelines.

Further guidelines will be notified separately after ongoing apacity building for public transport stall. In compliance of High Court directions and SEC guidelines, no parking shall be allowed on roads except designated/ notified parking places, the order reads.

The trade and business organisations shall make all efforts to ensure observance of SOPs in markets as has been undertaken by them during the consultation process, the order reads— (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print