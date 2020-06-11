NSS KU announces results of online contest ‘NSS Kashmir fights Covid-19’

SRINAGAR: The office of the Programme Coordinator, NSS University of Kashmir (KU) declared the results of the online contest titled “NSS fights Covid-19”heldlast month.

Dr.Musavir Ahmad Programme Coordinator, NSS KU said that the online contest was intended to provide students of the region with an opportunity to depict their perception of the altered world view before, during and after the Covid-19 pandemic using a wide range of creative mediums.

He said that the contest evoked a huge response and attracted a wider number of entries with about 669 participants applying online from all across the valley.

The online contest covered a wide spectrum of creative fields ranging from poster making to video making to essay writing to photograph, poetry and story telling.

Sharing details of the results, Dr. Musavir revealed that the First position in poster making was bagged by Danish Jahangir from Amar Singh College and in the Video making segment Wajid Farooq from the Business School, KU stood first. The award for best essay and best photo went to Iram Gulzar, Govt College for Women, M.A.Road and Uznain Nazir, Department of Computer Applications, K.U. respectively. In poetry writing and story telling, Fozia Shafi, School of Law, K.U. and Syed Faisal Shah, Business School, K.U. emerged as winners respectively.

He said that the prize distribution ceremony will be held once the normal academic activities are resumed at University of Kashmir and in the meantime participants will receive their email certificates in their registered emails.

Dr Musavir added that the student community has hailed the move of the NSS saying that the contest was a means to give expression to their experiences in the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, mental health experts are of the considered opinion that events such as these help to overcome the boredom and channelise the fear, anguish and frustration experienced by the students during the lockdown in a positive manner.

