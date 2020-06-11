Covid death tally in J&K rises to 51

28 CRPF soldiers among 161 test positive

Srinagar: The death tally in Jammu and Kashmir climbed to 51 while more than 160 people tested positive on Wednesday, officials said.

A GMC Srinagar official said an elderly man from Pulwama was admitted to the SMHS hospital on June 7 and died on June 8. His test came positive late on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, 161 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours which include expecting mothers and 29 travellers.

With the fresh positive cases, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached 4,507.

Among the positive patients include 28 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in Qaimoh medical block of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Officials told KNO that the CRPF men of 90 Bn posted at Uranhall, which falls under medical block Qaimoh were tested positive at Chest Diseases hospital.

Dr Abdul Gani, BMO Qaimoh said that during mass sampling camp, samples of around 75 CRPF men were taken on Tuesday and among them 28 have been tested positive. He said that their contacts are being traced and are accordingly being quarantined.

The premier institute of Kashmir SKIMS Soura reported 54 cases on Wednesday.

The highest number (37) of new coronavirus patients belong to Shopian followed by Kulgam (28).

As per media bulletin, among the new Coronavirus cases 115 from Kashmir and 46 from Jammu division. The region also witnessed 165 recoveries within 24-hours.

The total novel coronavirus cases have now risen to 4,507 in J&K including 1,605 travellers and 2,902 others. The region has a total 2,785 active positive cases while 1,671 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Of the fresh Covid-19 patients, 54 were detected positive at SKIMS Soura lab, 28 were found positive at the virology lab of SKIMS Bemina.

“Among the new cases detected at SKIMS, the highest number of patients 18 belong to Kupwara followed by Shopian with 15 cases, Anantnag and Baramulla with seven cases each, Bandipora (4) and Srinagar (2),” said Dr Farooq A Jan.

He said one among the new Covid-19 patients detected at SKIMS was from Delhi.

Dr Reyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Medical College-Bemina said 26 of the new cases belong to Shopian district while two belong to Budgam.

