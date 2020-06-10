Rumours in Shopian that coronavirus is a ‘hoax’

Shopian: Officials in charge of contact tracing, surveillance and sample collection for Covid-19 in Shopian district are facing difficulties in the face of rumours that the virus is a “hoax”.

Shopian has recorded over 400 cases of Covid-19, of which 133 patients have recovered but five have died.

In many Shopian localities where a single case was found, subsequent contact tracing and testing found no other cases. This fact has raised apprehensions among people that the threat of coronavirus is being used as a means to keep people away from sites of encounters between militants and government forces. Two gunfights recently took place in the district within 24 hours in which nine militants were killed by government forces.

There is also talk that reports of Covid-19 tests are being delayed for some ulterior reason. Bilal Ahmad, a local, said that his pregnant wife’s samples were taken on May 28 but their report has not arrived yet, even though her wife is expected to give birth on June 13. He said that the delay in reports is creating problems in terms of medical check-up.

Shopian Deputy Commissioner Choudhary Muhammad Yasin said that despite the hike in number of deaths and number of cases, people are not cooperating with the authorities in sample collection and contact tracing.

“Our frontline workers were attacked at some places and were not allowed to conduct even sample collection. People are calling this virus a hoax, which is baseless,” he said. “Even some people have registered wrong names during sample collection. The people doing so are helping this virus to spread. I request people to not to do so,” he said.

He appealed to people to not pay heed to rumours and support the government’s health teams in fighting this virus.

