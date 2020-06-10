31-year-old man among 3 more Covid victims in Kashmir

J&K records lowest single-day positive cases at 61

Srinagar: Kashmir reported three Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the total number of deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 49.

The three persons who became the latest victims of Covid-19 include a 31-year old youth hailing from D H Pora area of Kulgam district.

The youth from Kulgam who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on June 5 passed away at around 6 pm on Tuesday evening.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, said the patient was on haemodialysis with right-sided lung consolidation.

Earlier in the day, Kashmir reported two more COVID-19 deaths including an elderly man from Qazigund, who passed away at GMC Anantnag and another 52-year-old man, who died at CD Hospital.

A 75-year-old man from Panzath village of Qazigund breathed his last on Tuesday morning at the hospital of GMC Anantnag.

The man had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment at the hospital.

GMC Principal, Dr Showkat Jeelani confirmed the death and said that the deceased was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

“He had an acute respiratory infection and succumbed this morning,” Dr Jeelani said.

Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak told Kashmir Reader that Chest Diseases Hospital reported only one Covid-19 death on Tuesday.

Many had reported that one more patient admitted to the CD hospital also died of Covid.

But Dr Tak clarified that the elderly man of Baramulla district who passed away at CD Hospital was declared as non-COVID death as his latest swab sample taken after his death returned negative for the disease.

“The deceased was a cancer patient and had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago but his samples collected today were detected negative. So he doesn’t fall under Covid-19 protocol,” he said.

Meanwhile, 61 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours which include expecting mothers and 27 travellers.

With the fresh positive cases, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached 4,346.

Among the new cases, the premier institute of Kashmir—SKIMS Soura reported most of them (31) on Tuesday. The valley also reported three Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

As per media bulletin, the 61 new Coronavirus cases were reported from J&K including 44 from Kashmir and 17 from Jammu division. The region also witnessed 182 recoveries within 24-hours.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print