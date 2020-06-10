BGSBU announces admission to B Sc Nursing programme

Rajouri: The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has announced admissions to B.Sc. Nursing programme for the academic session 2020-21.

An official statement issued by the varsity in this regard invited applications from the eligible women candidates for admission to 4 year B.Sc.Nursing programme offered by BGSBU at its three Nursing Colleges-Nursing College Rajouri, Nursing College Jammu and Nursing College Kishtwar.

The candidates have been asked to apply online on the admission portal available on the university website www.bgsbu.ac.in. Mode of admission to the nursing programme shall be notified separately, the statement added.

