Kashmir records second Covid death of the day , tally reaches to 48

Anantnag: A 75-year-old man from Panzath village of Qazigund died Tuesday morning at the hospital of GMC Anantnag.

The man had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment at the hospital.

GMC Principal, Dr Showkat Jeelani, confirmed the death and said that the man had been admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago.

“He had acute respiratory infection and succumbed this morning,” Dr Jeelani said.

This is the second such death today in Kashmir taking the overall COVID-19 death toll to 48.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print