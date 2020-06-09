‘Erroneously’ showed failed by KU, career of Baramulla students in dilemma

Srinagar: Several mass communication undergraduates at Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla have blamed Kashmir University’s administration of putting their careers at stake by failing to rectify the “erroneous” results in 4th semester.

The 2016 batch students pursuing MCMP programme at GDC Baramulla’s Mass Communication Department told Kashmir Reader that their 4th semester examination was held in the 2017, but they were handed an “out of syllabus” examination paper titled ‘Computer Application’.

The questions were asked about programming, they alleged.

The students said that they were handed an out of syllabus question paper a second time even as it took the varsity a year to hold the re-examination.

While they managed to write the paper a third time, the aggrieved students alleged that the Examination Wing of the KU had “erroneously” failed six of them in the results uploaded on the varsity website recently.

They said the concerned officials had been dilly dallying over the rectification of the results citing a technical snag in the OMR machine.

The aggrieved students feared that the faulty results might deprive them of chances to write entrance examination at the varsity for post-graduate degree.

The MCMP programme, which was supposed to be completed within three years, has already been delayed by more than a year now, they said.

“Even our juniors are preparing for this year’s admissions, but our careers are hanging in air just because of a single paper,” complained a student.

Controller of Examinations at KU, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir did not respond to repeated calls.

