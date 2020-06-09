4 officers from J&K shifted to Ladakh UT

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday ordered transfer of four IAS and IPS officers from Jammu Kashmir Union Territory to Ladakh Union Territory .

The officers transferred include Ajeet Kumar Sahu( IAS), Ravinder Kumar (IAS), Ravinder Kumar ( IAS), Bhim Sen Tuti (IPS) and Rajiv Omprakash Pane.

It also states that Sargun Shukla(IPS) should be transferred from Ladakh UT to J&K UT.

The MHA has directed Chief Secretary J&K and Advisor to LG Ladakh to issue separate orders in this regard.

