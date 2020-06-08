Darbar to formally open in Srinagar on July 6

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ordered formal opening of Darbar at civil secretariat Srinagar on July 6.

An order issued in this regard by the General Administration Department said that the Darbar will open in July 6 Monday at 9:30 am.

It said the offices observing 5 week days shall close on Friday June 26 after office hours and those observing 6 shall close the following day that is June 27.

The order said there will be no closure of Jammu Secretariat and it shall reopen again on July 1 Wednesday.

As already ordered by the government, the civil secretariat will work in both Srinagar as well as Jammu on “as is where is” basis that is Kashmir based staff will report to Srinagar Secretariat and Jammu based staff at Jammu civil secretariat in view of COVID-19.

All the departments have been asked to work from both the locations with Administrative Secretaries asked to make necessary arrangements.

Besides, move offices outside the Secretariat, Civil Secretariat treasury and dispensary also have been asked to function from both locations.

The Information Technology Department has been asked to carry out computerisation of records for hassle free disposal of files.

The government has also asked JKSRTC and police to facilitate shifting of the records to Srinagar.

