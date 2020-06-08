Authorities impose night curfew in Budgam

Srinagar: Authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday imposed restrictions under section 144 in the district in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza said there will be complete restrictions on the movement of people and individuals in the district from 8 PM till 5 AM starting Monday.

However essential and emergency services will be exempted from the restrictions, it added.

