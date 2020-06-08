20-bed hospital in Anantnag earmarked for Covid positive pregnant women

ANANTNAG: District Administration Anantnag on Sunday took over 20-bed John Bishop Memorial Hospital for conduct of surgeries and treatment of Covid-19 positive pregnant women.

The District Administration Anantnag, headed by Deputy Commissioner (DC), K K Sidha said that the hospital will operate round the clock for conducting surgeries of the pregnant women testing positive for covid-19 infection.

The facility, he said will go a long way in avoiding un-necessary referrals to territory level hospitals and delaying treatment of positive ladies.

The DC divulged that the staff for operationalizing the hospital will be made available by Principal, GMC Anantnag in consultation with Superintendent, Maternity & Child Care Hospital Anantnag.

He said the surgeries for positive pregnant ladies will be conducted in complete observance of medical protocol, adding that PPE surgical items and other medical paraphernalia will be jointly made available by Superintendent, Maternity & Child Care Hospital and Chief Medical Officer Anantnag.

The District Magistrate said in a philanthropic gesture, the owner of Al-Hayat private institute has offered 04 beds for conducting covid negative pregnancies.

He said CMO Anantnag would take over the facility for its efficient utilization to augment medical facility for pregnant ladies.

