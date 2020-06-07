India, Pak armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri

Baramulla: The forces of India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire in Hajipeer village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said that Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and targeted Indian army posts in Hajipeer on Sunday afternoon. They said the gunfire was retaliated effectively by Indian troops posted along the line of control (LOC).

Locals said that both the forces started it with light machine guns and it was followed by fire heavy shelling causing panic among villagers.

A local of Silikote village told Kashmir Reader that firing started around 12 pm on Sunday and heavy shelling was going on when last reports came in.

