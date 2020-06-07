Four Covid deaths in single-day in J&K takes tally to 40

Nine pregnant women among 143 test positive

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported four Covid-19 deaths on Saturday taking the death toll in the region to 40.

The four persons who became the latest victim of Covid-19 include three elderly men from Kashmir. They include a 70-year-old from Shopian who died at CD Hospital on Saturday, a 75-year-old from Kupwara, who was suffering from hypertension and pneumonia and died at SMHS Hospital and man from Srinagar’s Barzulla area who died at JLNM Hospital. Besides them, a middle-aged person from Meeran Sahib Jammu also became the latest victim of Covid-19 on Saturday.

The deceased person from Shopian breathed his last at Chest Diseases Hospital in the morning immediately after admission. He was earlier admitted to the District Hospital Shopian for Covid-19 treatment where his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the Srinagar hospital.

“We received the patient in a bad condition. He couldn’t recover from the respiratory shock and died only an hour after the admission,” Medical Superintendent at CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak told Kashmir Reader.

“He had many underlying ailments besides Covid-19,” he said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary said the deceased man from Kupwara who died at the hospital was suffering other comorbidities including hypertension.

With four deaths, the toll due to the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 40. This includes 35 from Kashmir and five from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 143 new positive cases were reported in the region during the last 24 hours including nine expecting mothers, a doctor and travellers.

With the fresh positive cases, the tally of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached 3,467.

The premier institute of Kashmir, SKIMS Soura, reported 50 new cases on Saturday.

As per the media bulletin, 143 Covid-19 cases were reported today in J&K which include 44 travellers. The highest number of cases (64) were reported from Shopian.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan said that 50 new Covid-19 patients detected at SKIMS Soura since Friday evening out of 2505 samples tested.

