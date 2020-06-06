DAK condemns ‘abusive’ behaviour of BMO Handwara, demands his removal

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday condemned what it called the “abusive behaviour” of Block Medical Officer Handwara with staff and public amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here, the doctors body alleged that BMO Handwara has used “demeaning, abusive and unparliamentary language” with the staff of Block Handwara and public.

It said that there was “no end to violence against medical staff across the hospitals in J&K” at a time when they are fighting coronavirus.

DAK president of Kupwara district Dr Aejaiz Ahmad, said that despite lodging complaint with the concerned authorities over the matter, no action has been initiated so far.

Dr Aejaiz said that they will not tolerate such incidents of “workplace harassment and can go to any extent for the safety and honour of the health care staff”.

He further alleged that the accused officer had been transferred from the earlier places of his posting on similar complaints.

Doctors fraternity from the area has demanded removal of the BMO and threatened to go for agitation if the incident is not probed at the earliest.

