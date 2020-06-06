Srinagar woman dies of Covid-19, death total rises to 36

J&K records 182 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported another novel coronavirus related death after an elderly woman from Srinagar’s Batamaloo tested positive for the pathogen on Friday, a day after her death.

According to officials, the 65-year-old woman from Danderkhah locality of Batamaloo tested Covid-19 positive on Friday, a day after her death. Her death took Covid-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir to 36.

“We received her in an unstable condition. She had pneumonia and other underlying ailments and died later in the evening as her condition deteriorated,” Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary told Kashmir Reader.

“Her samples were detected positive for Covid-19 late last night,” he said.

Dr Choudhary said that the woman’s body was handed over to an expert team sent by Chief Medical Officer Srinagar as per the Covid-19 protocol.

“Her body will be buried as per the COVID protocol,” he said adding that his relatives who attended him in the hospital have been sent to the quarantine centre as they will be tested for the pathogen as well.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 182 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases have now risen to 3,324 in the region.

Among the new Coronavirus patients, 67 are travellers and the rest hail from Jammu and Kashmir districts.

They said the new cases include the recent travellers and pregnant women.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 34 persons tested positive for coronavirus at the premier institute on Thursday out of 2,840 samples tested.

“Twelve of the new Covid-19 cases detected at SKIMS belong to different areas of Kupwara district, eight from Srinagar, four from Bandipora, three from Shopian, two each from Baramulla and Budgam and one each from Anantnag, Rajouri and Kulgam,” he said.

Shopian witnessed the highest number of cases (42) followed by Udhampur (26), Srinagar (22), 13 in Kupwara, 12 in Jammu, 11 each in Ramban and Kathua, 9 in Budgam.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print